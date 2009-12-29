Captain America to shoot in June

It’s been all quiet on the First Avenger: Captain America front since Joe Johnston was announced as the film’s director earlier in '09.

Well, it’s still sort of hushed out there (those movie bods are probably still finishing up the turkey curry), but Johnston has finally confirmed the shooting date for his Marvel superhero flick.

While chatting with Fangoria magazine about his upcoming Wolf Man , the director revealed that he's set to lense the flick in June 2010. Which is earlier than expected considering how long it usually takes to get these big projects off the ground.

In other words, yes, this really is actually happening. And we couldn’t be more excited.

