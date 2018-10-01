Bungie is making something called Matter, is it the $100m game?

Bungie has its hands full keeping the Destiny 2 community busy, but that hasn't stopped the studio admitting that maybe, just maybe, it thinks it would be healthy to see other people at some point. At least that's the impression we get from its latest trademark filing, for something called 'Matter.'

All we have is a name and a colorful logo, but obviously that's enough to speculate wildly over. Resetera spotted the filing on the European Union Intellectual Property office database, which tells us it falls under the computer game software and entertainment categories. No s**t, Shaxx.

It's worth noting that last year Bungie signed a $100 million deal with Chinese company NetEase, at which point the studio made clear its ambition to be an "entertainment company that sustains many worlds simultaneously." Matter could be one of those worlds.

If you're a Destiny player and you feel a panic attack rising, take a deep breath. Bungie was very careful during the announcement to make clear the NetEase project would "support separate teams inside Bungie" and that Destiny was still a big priority.

"This news won’t impact the hobby you’ve come to know. Destiny is an experience that will grow for many years to come," continued the Bungie announcement. "We’ll continue to work with our partners at Activision to foster this global community and turn new players from all over the world into Guardians. Our commitment to that world is not diminished by this announcement."