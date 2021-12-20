Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrates 25 years with an oversized special and a new ongoing title

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will celebrate 25 years since the debut of the popular show with an oversized one-shot from BOOM! Studios which brings together numerous creators and characters from throughout Buffy's history, as well as previewing an unnamed new ongoing title which will spin-off from the one-shot.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Creators announced for Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 include Jeremy Lambert, Lilah Sturges, Danny Lore, Casey Gilly, and Sarah Gailey with artists Claudia Balboni, Claire Roe, Bayleigh Underwood, Marianna Ignazzi, and Carlos Olivares. Artist Frany will draw the one-shot's main cover, while artists Jenny Frison, Jorge Corona, and Mirka Andolfo will provide variant covers for Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1.

BOOM! bills Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 as the "surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios’ acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer," while also foreshadowing a new title to be launched in the wake of the one-shot.

While the new title remains secretive, with even the name of the series still unannounced, BOOM! has announced that the still unnamed book will be written by Sarah Gailey with art from Carlos Oliveras, and will be set in the so-called Buffy-verse.

Here's a gallery of all the covers for the one-shot:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Speaking of which, whatever is coming up in the unnamed new title, it may have something to do with alternate realities, as the press release for Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 asks "Where in the Multiverse is Buffy?"

That would line up somewhat with another recently announced Buffy title, Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer, which flashes forward to a grizzled, old Buffy as she continues her fight against vampires and monsters.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale sometime in March 2022.

