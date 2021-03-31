Brewmaster is a beer brewing game coming next year

Brewmaster is a homebrewing simulator that promises to make you a beer-making expert coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC next year. Check out the demo trailer above, and read on for more about the magic of homebrewing.

Auroch Digital and Sold Out are behind the homebrewing simulator, which promises to appeal to both complete beginners and seasoned beer snobs. Brewmaster is capitalizing on that increased popularity of craft brews, and removing the condescension you'd most likely encounter when trying to get into homebrewing.

Brewmaster "is about the process, not just the end result," which is why the game runs on a rather complex chemistry simulation. You won't have to interact with that bit, however, as it's just under the hood and powering your brews, so those of us who failed miserably at chemistry are safe. The game depicts the real-life fermentation process, but lets you focus on the fun parts of making your own beer, like playing around with hops, grains, yeasts, and fun ingredients that add complex flavors.

The campaign is a story-led Brewmaster mode that will teach you techniques and beer styles and let you enter into friendly competitions. You'll be able to progress your brewing equipment and buy new items for your space. There's even a sandbox Creative mode which will let you "throw caution to the wind" and be your own mad beer scientist.

Brewmaster will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022, so stay tuned for a set release date. Until then, might be a good time to study up on the differences between an Imperial Stout and an IPA. Or not, as Brewmaster promises to teach you all of brewing's secrets.