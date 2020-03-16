Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC gets 12 minutes of new footage

The next campaign DLC for Borderlands 3 is Guns, Love, and Tentacles and there's 12 minutes of gameplay footage out ahead of its March 26 release.

Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are clearly big fans of the dramatic, as their wedding is taking place on the terrifying ice planet Xylourgos. Big-ass monsters and occult villagers make this DLC feel like it's straight out of an H.P. Lovecraft novel, so expect the creepiness to be dialled up to 11.

As you can see from the gameplay footage, you'll land on Xylourgos to attend the wedding and find yourself unnervingly alone. Hammerlock and Wainwright aren't answering on the comms, and you encounter some hostile creatures before you get a chance to settle in. As Moze says, it's a "helluva wedding destination", full of eldritch horror, bandits, allies, and bizarre backstories. You'll be armed to the teeth with some new Legendary weapons and looking fly thanks to new cosmetic items like Vault Hunter heads and new vehicle skins.

But what's most exciting for many Borderlands fans comes three minutes into the above video - Gaige. Everybody's favorite wedding planner and her robot best friend is here, and they're ready to help you make sure Hammerlock and Wainwright's wedding goes off with minimal hitches. It's great to see Gaige return to the Borderlands universe, and it makes perfect sense considering her close relationship with Hammerlock.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles is dropping March 26 for Borderlands 3 Season pass holders on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.