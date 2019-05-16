The best party games to get all your friends to play

So you’re planning a party. You’ve got your snacks and drinks in, you’ve cleaned up the place, and maybe you even hung up some decorations. Now all that’s left is the icing on the cake - choosing some party games to play. Yes, a great multiplayer romp can really bring a celebration together. Whether you’re pitting your family or friends against each other to find out who’s the best at trivial knowledge, or you just want something silly to get the laughter flowing, there are a lot of great little party numbers to choose from. But with so much choice, how do you decide? Well, lucky for you we’re here to give you a list of suggestions for the best party games that will take your do from an alright time to a celebration for the ages. Okay, maybe that’s hyping it up a little too much, but it goes without saying that all of these games will help the good times roll.

So it’s time to put on your party hat and stick on your favourite party music playlist as we give you a hearty helping of the best party games you can play right now.

1. Super Mario Party

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: Up to 4

Ain’t no party like Mario Party. Since the dawn of the N64, Mario Party has fed many a sibling rivalry over the years, and it also helps you realise who’s the most competitive one in your family or friendship group. Essentially it’s set up like a board game and whoever manages to bag themselves the most stars wins. There’s so much more to it, though. The massive library of mini games is where it’s at. With everything from boat racing to who can fry a perfect cube of meat the fastest, there’s a whole catalogue of quirky little challenges to best your friends at. And other modes offer even more good times. If you want to shake things, you can play party partner mode, which sees you team up in pairs to beat the other team to the star on the board, or you can dive into River Survival mode where you have navigate through different challenges on a rowboat. Teamwork and communication is key for both though, so you better prepare yourselves.

2. Jackbox Party Pack 5

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 8

Charge up your smartphones and get ready for some JackBox Party goodness. Any and all of the Jackbox Party packs will keep you entertained until the wee hours of the morning, but the latest space-themed pack gets our vote for its inventive intergalactic challenges. Far out. Each pack usually includes five mini games and every one is guaranteed to get your creative juices flowing, and put you and your pals in a lot of silly scenarios. Up to eight players can get in on the action, but everyone will need a smartphone, tablet or computer nearby to join in. You can test your knowledge with the classic pop-culture trivia quiz, You Don’t Know Jack; bring out your artistic side by drawing weird inventions to help you solve puzzles in Patently Stupid; be a rap battling robot and write your own lyrics in Mad Verse City; get controversial by orchestrating strange hypothetical situations and seeing what your friends would do in Split the Room; or play a bizarre little alien fling fest in Zeeple Dome. It’s a certified party pleaser.

3. Overcooked 2

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 4

Overcooked 2 is a madcap food fest that’s sure to be just the recipe your party needs to ensure no one will go away thinking it was a bland, uneventful occasion. From slicing tomatoes on a hot air balloon to frying steak on water rafts, being a chef has never been as crazy as this. The sequel from Ghost Town Games serves up another slice of tasty tests and delightfully doughy puns that’ll charm you as much as it will challenge you. As cute little cooks, it’s your job to prepare all the ingredients and serve up as many dishes as you can within the time limit. Teamwork and communication is vital if you want to want that coveted top star rating. With six levels to try out, every stage presents new obstacles and challenges, including shifting kitchen surfaces that switch up on you, and collapsing floors. From flinging lettuce across the level, to dropping meat on the floor, and putting out a stove that’s gone up in flames, this food filled treat carves up a generous portion of fun for all your party guests to tuck into.

4. That's You

Available on: PS4

Maximum players: 6

We all have that one friend who would so fall in love on the first date, or be the one who’s most likely to eat the glue in art class. If you think you really know your friends or family, That’s You will truly put that to test. From a variety of different topics like school, pastimes and love, up to six players will be asked a series of questions, and you have to decide which friend is the answer. So for example: who is most likely to practise pick-up lines the mirror? You then place your bets on which friend it is, and you’ll get more points if everyone playing agrees and gives the same answer. There are also different rounds where one player will be put on the spot, or where everyone has to draw something on a specific photo. It’s quite a simple premise, but it’s endlessly fun and will reveal just how well your friends really know you.

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 4 (up to 8 if you use more than one Switch)

Sometimes bringing out Mario Kart at a party can be dangerous. Many a friendship has been tested at the steering wheel, after all. Just when you’re about to reach the finish line and cement your victory in 1st place, your friend sends a red shell hurtling your way and suddenly your victory is snatched away from you. As your fate is sealed in 4th place, the controller gets tossed to the ground in frustration. We’ve all be there. It’s harsh. Despite that, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is always a crowd pleaser, and playing a tournament can really spice things up and bring out everyone’s competitive side - for better or worse. With a great selection of Nintendo’s famous characters to choose from and a vast collection of tracks from past iterations in the lineup, time will race right on by you. Just make sure you have a lot of drinks on standby for the inevitable rise in sodium levels when the dreaded blue shell gets unleashed for what feels like the hundredth time. You know what they say: you can’t win them all.

6. Knowledge is Power

Available on: PS4

Maximum players: 6

It’s time for a battle of wits! As another PS4 PlayLink title that uses smartphones to play, Knowledge is Power lets up to six players show off their trivia prowess and try to answer their way to victory. After you pick from a selection of wonderfully weird characters - from a guy in a hotdog suit to a cowgirl - you then take a selfie which will show up as your avatar. It lets you all vote for categories and then poses multiple choice questions you have to try and answer faster than everyone else. After each question, you can also throw slime or freeze your opponents which gives you the upper hand as they’ll have clear it on the their touchscreens before being able to answer. Time is money here, so the quicker you answer, the more points you’ll get. It’s like a zany claymation-like game show, and with a plenty of categories and trivia challenges on offer, you can show everyone at the party just how much you really know.

7. Gang Beasts

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Maximum players: 8

Want to know a great way to ensure no fights break out at your soiree? Let your guests hash it out in the aptly named Beef City with blob-like figures dressed in silly costumes. Gang Beasts is a ridiculously silly fighting game with wacky physics that will keep you on your toes as you desperately try to cling onto victory. With lots of different stages to choose from, some are more of a balancing act than others. Fighting on top of moving trucks or containers perilously hanging in air will of course put you in some tricky spots. There’s also a wrestling ring, incinerator and Ferris wheel. Really, the list goes on. If you can fight on it, it’s probably in there. Playing fisticuffs with the gelatinous humanoids dressed up as cats, chickens and construction workers is one way to keep everyone entertained while you refill the snack bowls.

8. Drawful 2

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 8

As a standalone Jackbox Party game, Drawful 2 essentially puts a fun spin on the classic board game Pictionary. With up to eight players who once again use a phone or tablet, one player has to draw whatever weird thing gets thrown out there, and the other players have to try and select the correct multiple choice answer. The challenge comes into play thanks to the rather strange things you have to try and draw, and since there’s no eraser, you have to just go with the flow and hope the scribbley blob you just sketched out actually looks like something discernible. You also have the option to create your own custom rounds with drawing suggestions you’ve cooked up yourself to make it even more ridiculous and difficult. Drawful 2 is a very simple idea, but it’s an endlessly fun and creative way of making your party a very memorable one.

9. Rocket League

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 4

When you’re hosting a party, you’re firmly in the driving seat, so why not take that literally? Rocket League’s fast-paced slightly manic spin on football revs up the sport in an endlessly fun arcade-y style that will easily fuel your party spirit. Hitting a big ball into a goal is a lot more fun when you’re doing it with a high-powered car, which is basically what Rocket League's all about. Loads of fun new modes have been added since it originally launched, so you can challenge your friends with a round of ice hockey inSnow Day, dunk plenty of hoops in the basketball-like addition, and tear up the fields and go head-to-head in Rocket League’s take on a Battle Royale mode. You can also split into teams to really shake things up.

10. Tricky Towers

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Maximum players: 4

One way to cast a spell over any get together is by adding a touch of physics-based tower building magic into the mix. As wizards with varying magical powers, up to four players have to stack up blocks to build their very own tower. But the blocks are different shapes and sometimes even sizes, so piling them up is bit like playing Tetris. You have to carefully slot them into place or risk watching your once mighty tower crumble before your very eyes. The race mode is the perfect way to bring out your competitive strategic side as you have to build your tower faster than your buddies. And using spells can hinder your pals or give yourself the upper-hand. It’s a great one for a casual gathering. Rising to the top was never so fun.

