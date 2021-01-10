Awesome Games Done Quick raises $2.7 million for cancer charity, Prevent Cancer

Awesome Games Done Quick – a week-long celebration of speedrunners from across the world – has raised $2.7 million (£2.3 million) for the cancer charity, Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Games Done Quick is a fundraising organisation that has raised money via elaborate speedruns for the last ten years. Events are streamed live online, non-stop, and all donations go directly to the charity, and like Summer Games Done Quick last summer, this time the event took place entirely online.

"Our final #AGDQ2021 total is $2,758,847 for Prevent Cancer!" the official Twitter account announced earlier today. "We hope that you had a wonderful time watching all of the runs and talented runners, and want to say thank you to everyone involved in the event, everyone who donated, and of course, all of you for being here with us!"

Speedruns on offer this time included Mirror's Edge, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ecco the Dolphin, Dishonored 2, Cuphead, Silent Hill 3, and many, many more .

"That wraps up what has been a phenomenal #AGDQ2021! Your support this entire week has been nothing short of spectacular, and we can't thank you all enough!" a further tweet said. "#SGDQ2021 awaits us, and details will come. We'll have regular Hotfix content on our Twitch until then, so stick around!"

There's still time to get involved, of course; donations can be made via the official donation page . The next GDQ event is slated to go ahead later this year – head to the official website for details as and when they're confirmed.