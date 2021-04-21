Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2021

Amazon Prime Day board game deals are usually worth getting excited over, and 2021 shouldn't be any different. With offers on everything from Hasbro classics to Fantasy Flight RPGs, there's plenty of opportunity to save cash on must-have games.

Although we don't have a firm date for the Amazon Prime Day board game deals in 2021 just yet, it's probably going to arrive in early summer (the event traditionally takes place during June or July). That means you've got plenty of time to save for discounts on the best board games.

In terms of what's available, Amazon Prime Day board game deals leave no stone unturned - you can expect reductions on board games for 2 players, board games for kids, the best cooperative board games, and more. Because coronavirus restrictions are set to ease soon, you may even be able to enjoy playing them in a group with others.

Speaking of which, there will be plenty of board games for adults and board games for families on offer if you want to put together a games night when it's safe to do so. These are almost always crowd-pleasures, and they consistently get reduced over the course of the Amazon Prime Day board game deals.

Until then, we'll keep this page regularly updated with offers ahead of the Amazon Prime Day board game deals. We'll also make sure it's up to date during the sale itself with price cuts on the best classic board games, the best card games, the best Dungeons and Dragons books, and the best tabletop RPGs.

Amazon Prime Day board game deals - current offers

Disney Villainous | $40 $34.15 at Amazon US / £34.19 at Amazon UK

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows you to take control of classic Disney baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review.

Twilight Imperium | $120 $106.38 at Amazon US / £150 £120.99 at Amazon UK

Alright, so it's not a massive saving. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been pretty expensive, so any money off we can get is worthy of note. This one is an epic strategy game that allows you to create your own intergalactic space opera, and it's a beloved classic.View Deal

King of Tokyo | $43 $32.25 at Amazon US / £29 £25.38 at Amazon UK

This awesome dice-based board game is based on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong, and it's a tongue-in-cheek bit of fun as a result. It's also surprisingly easy to get into. That makes it a good fit for most ages, and it's also great for two players or more.

One Night Ultimate Werewolf | $25 $19.99 at Amazon US

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is like the ultimate game of wink murder; it's the same classic idea with added monsters that are picking off hapless villagers one by one. Players only have five minutes to find the werewolf, so they've got to work quickly - and try to figure out who's misdirecting them.

Fallout | $60 $38.96 at Amazon US / £46.95 at Amazon UK

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Perfect for Fallout fans.

Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $100 $69.30 at Amazon US / £74.95 at Amazon UK

You can head to Middle-Earth for your own adventure in this expansive board game. It allows you to quest through the world of Lord of the Rings with some of its most beloved characters in a co-op journey with detailed miniatures, fighting off orcs and seeing what the companion app has in store for you next.

Amazon Prime Day card game deals

Boss Monster | $25 $16 at Amazon US / £25 £22.93 at Amazon UK

Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have.

Exploding Kittens | $20 $18.49 on Amazon US / £20 £12.19 at Amazon UK

This delightfully wacky game is easy to pick up and a real laugh as well. A "highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette," Exploding Kittens is a must-have for parties and get-togethers. Because it's short and sweet, it's also the perfect warm-up game before something more tactical.

Gloom | $25 $20.25 at Amazon US / £20.53 at Amazon UK

Ah, Gloom - the wonderfully miserable and hilariously bleak card game where you must make your family as unhappy as possible. It's basically like stepping inside a Tim Burton movie, and it's a delight. It's also a great pallet cleanser from some of the more traditional games on this list.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $45 $33.58 at Amazon US / £35 £32.95 at Amazon UK

Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a horror-themed games night.

Amazon Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.99 at Amazon US / £89.65 at Amazon UK

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.

Player's Handbook | $50 $31.50 at Amazon US / £34 £27.22 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Monster Manual | $50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £34.40 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US

If you want enough dice to get the whole crew ready to roll, look no further. This bundle includes five sets of seven polyhedral dice; best of all, each set has its own distinct look and included pouch, so there's no worry of mixing them up.

Polyhedral autumn dice | $9.99 at Amazon US

If you want to go a little bit fancier with your clicky clacky random number generators, treat yourself with this beautiful set of autumnal-inspired dice. Have a click through the other color options to see what else is on sale.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $19.99 $11.04 at Amazon US

Give your rolls some extra oomph by picking up this set of all-metal dice, with a lovely aesthetic inspired by antique iron. The standard sale price is a fair bit higher, so don't miss this saving.

Faux-leather and velvet dice tray | $12.99 $7.99 at Amazon US

Keep your dice from flying off the table when you roll them with this handy dice tray. The sides snap together to keep your dice in, then unsnap so the tray lays down flat. They're great to keep metal dice from dinging up your table, too.

