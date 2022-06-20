Tribeca Games Award goes to chaotically beautiful Thirsty Suitors

The second-ever Tribeca Games Award has gone to upcoming indie adventure Thirsty Suitors, a chaotically beautiful mashup of turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking.

Revealed last week by the official Tribeca Twitter account, Thirsty Suitors has taken home the Tribeca Games Award for 2022. This is only the second time the festival has ever hosted a category specifically dedicated to video games, and Thirsty Suitors rose above the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Oxenfree 2, and more to be crowned the winner.

For its quirky comedy, artful aesthetic, and innovative blending of storytelling and gameplay mechanics, the Tribeca Games Award goes to Thirsty Suitors! https://t.co/iRMvPdJg1z pic.twitter.com/Pr60dCTNn2June 16, 2022 See more

If you're unfamiliar with Thirsty Suitors, it charts the adventures of Jala, as she struggles to reconcile with her friends and family in time for her sister's big wedding. Jala's exes have teamed up to battle her, which takes the form of brilliantly colorful turn-based battles. There's also cooking and skateboarding to be found in this adventure through Jala's young adult life.

The win was a huge surprise to Chandana Ekanayake, co-founder of Thirsty Suitors developer Outerloop Games. In fact, if you head over to the official Outerloop Games Twitter account (opens in new tab), it's full of retweets of fans raving about their time playing the forthcoming game at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month in June.

Wtf???? Yeah was not prepared to win! So humbled Thank you @Tribeca @A_i and everyone on the team at @OuterloopGames 🎉 https://t.co/o7Rsi60jxUJune 16, 2022 See more

Thirsty Suitors might've taken the grand prize from the Tribeca Festival, but it was just one of many games with hands-on demos at the showcase, many of which we played for ourselves. You can head over to our complete As Dusk Falls preview and A Plague Tale: Requiem preview for more of what to expect from two standout games of the festival.

Head over to our new games 2022 guide for a full list of all the other upcoming titles you should be keeping an eye on.