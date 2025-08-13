Lego just dropped a new Harry Potter set, and it's miles better than the old version

We'll be heading back to the Wizarding World soon enough with a new Harry Potter Lego set based on Hogsmeade village, and I think this might be the best version yet.

I'll admit that I was dubious to begin with. Didn't we recently get a wave of individual shops that could be combined into the ultimate Hogsmeade diorama? And weren't they already pretty great? Well, they are, but it turns out that this new Harry Potter Lego set leaves them in the dust; it's more atmospheric and detailed, crams in a lot of minifigures, and would look great as a Holiday-season display piece thanks to the snowy design.

Although it's obviously a dead ringer for the movie design, you'll also feel right at home if you've ever been to Hogsmeade at the Universal theme parks. The most accurate version of the Three Broomsticks yet (complete with the actual three broomsticks above the lintel and that iconic wonky silhouette for the roof) is joined by Honeyduke's Sweet Shop, the Hog's Head pub, and the first Lego Zonko’s Joke Shop. That means it has something for you even if you already have existing versions of Hogsmeade buildings.

This has apparently been made in the same scale as the previous Diagon Alley kit (which is available for at ), and has a similar design that can be closed up into a long 'street' scene a bit like a book nook. That means it isn't quite as detailed as Lego Gringotts Bank, which is arguably one of the best Lego sets for Potter fans, but is probably more practical to display.

Personally, I adore how it nails that Tim Burton-esque lopsidedness to the skyline; it's a distinct look that hasn't necessarily been done justice to date, at least to my mind. I enjoy the detail that has been stuffed into the store interiors as well, despite the reduced real estate; there are skulls, sweets, tills, menus, and more to be found if you look closely.

Lego Hogsmeade will be available to buy on September 4, 2025 via the Lego Store, but if you're a member of the free Insider program (e.g. you've signed in to the site), you'll be able to purchase it from September 1 instead.

