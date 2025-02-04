If you need easy Valentine's Day gifts, these Lego flowers haven't ever been cheaper

If you're struggling to think of good Valentine's Day gifts, you may be interested to hear that the full Lego flowers range has been slashed enough that I started to wonder if it was a mistake. It's like a Cupid's arrow to my cold, black heart.

Chief amongst these romantic offerings is the Lego Bouquet of Roses kit, which has tumbled to its lowest ever price. You can currently pick it up for $47.99 at Amazon instead of $59.99, and price-matching software confirms that it's never been cheaper. (UK readers can find it for £39.99 at Amazon rather than the usual £54.99.) Similarly, the rather lovely Orchid set is just five cents away from a record low - it's $39.99 at Amazon rather than $49.99. Considering how highly sought-after the Lego flowers range is, I'm surprised they've been reduced this close to Valentine's Day.

There are plenty of other reductions, and I've listed these below, but you can skip to the chase by visiting Amazon's Lego Botanical Collection page.

Lego Bouquet of Roses | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - That's the cheapest this romantic gift has ever been. Before now, the lowest I'd seen the price drop to was around $55.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the ultimate romantic gesture

✅ Your SO has Lego flowers these can add to



Don't buy it if:

❌ You think roses are cliched

❌ Your SO would prefer actual roses



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $47.99

💲 Best Buy | $59.99



UK price:

💷 £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon

I know it's not as exciting as some of the best Lego sets like Mighty Bowser or the Millennium Falcon. But this kit is actually very fetching in person, with and those molded rose petals avoid what could have been a jumble of unsightly studs and arcs.

Yes, it's a little annoying that this doesn't come with a Lego vase or something to put it in. But at least it can be mixed with other flower sets for a rather lovely arrangement, or plonked into a vase of your choosing. It'll last one hell of a lot longer than real roses, too.

Not feeling this? Well, you could always do what I did last year and get your significant other the ultimate Lego flower set - the Piranha Plant from Super Mario.

