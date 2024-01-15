Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. have reunited – and it's the most wholesome thing you'll see all day

Marvel co-stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited at the Critics Choice Awards – and it's the most wholesome thing you'll see all day.

Fandango's Erik Davis captured the adorable moment in some pictures which he shared to Twitter. "Took a few candid pics tonight – here’s a personal fav. At one point Tom Holland came over to our table for a big hug with RDJ, and it warmed my Marvel-loving heart," he captioned the photos, which you can see below.

Took a few candid pics tonight - here’s a personal fav. At one point Tom Holland came over to our table for a big hug with RDJ, and it warmed my Marvel-loving heart. #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/QHxZwgX0MNJanuary 15, 2024 See more

Holland and Downey Jr. of course starred opposite each other as Spider-Man and Iron Man in the MCU, appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame together.

Downey Jr. recently shared that he thinks the MCU contains some of his best work – but it was overlooked thanks to genre bias. "I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre," he revealed. "[I] did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable."

Holland most recently starred in Apple TV Plus's The Crowded Room, for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the Critics Choice Awards. Downey Jr., meanwhile, won the gong for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which arrives in theaters this July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to keep up to date on the MCU.