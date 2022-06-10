Time Flies is kind of like Untitled Goose Game but with more death

Time Flies is an upcoming indie game that makes you question your own mortality whilst navigating the world as a fly.

Originally making an appearance during the Day of the Devs showcase following Summer Game Fest 2022 , Time Flies is a morbidly inspirational game about making the most of your time on earth. Similar to Untitled Goose Game, players will take control of an animal - in this case, a fly - and explore their surroundings all whilst attempting to tick off a number of items from a list, or should we say a bucket list.

As to be expected when playing as a common house fly (with an average life expectancy of 15-to-30 days), multiple things may cause you harm in the house. The idea of the game is to see how many things you can tick off your bucket list - everything from "get rich" to "learn an instrument" - before the timer runs out or you get killed by a household hazard.

What makes Time Flies feel just a little more bleak is that at the start it asks you to input what country you are living in, with the result turned into the number of seconds you have on your timer. The example given in the video was Switzerland, which has an average life expectancy of 83 years (meaning 83.4 seconds in-game), and the US which has an average of 77 years (77.4 seconds in-game). So enjoy considering your own demise when playing this silly little fly game.

Time Flies will be coming to PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC "sometime in 2023". If you want to show your interest in the game, we suggest you wishlist the game on Steam (opens in new tab), follow the devs on Twitter (opens in new tab), and visit its official website (opens in new tab).