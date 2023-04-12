This slice-of-life indie is a mash-up of Life is Strange and The Sims that I didn't know I needed

Upcoming indie Closer the Distance feels like a mix between The Sims and Life is Strange, and I can't wait to see more of it.

First revealed during the ID@Xbox April showcase (opens in new tab) earlier this month, Closer the Distance is a life sim (just like The Sims 4 or Life by You ) but with an emotional, narrative-driven twist that reminds me of Life is Strange or maybe even What Remains of Edith Finch.

As you can tell from the trailer below, the game appears to have typical life-sim style gameplay but with a unique and moving story.

In the game, players will take on the role of Angela - a young girl from the town of Yesterby who ends up in a fatal car accident. Still able to watch over her friends and family, Angela will use her new ethereal ability to influence the townsfolk she once knew to help them through the grieving process.

As you can imagine, the upcoming sim will feature themes of empathy, community, friendship, grief, and closure. Not only this, but just like in the Life is Strange series, the choices players make matter, and will determine the fate of the town.

Closer the Distance is being developed by Osmotic Studios (who also developed the Orwell game series) and will be released by Skybound Games - who you may know for publishing Telltale's The Walking Dead series. It doesn't have a release date just yet, but we know that it's set to release on PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, sometime in 2023.

If you're also excited to see more of this game, we suggest adding the game to your wishlist on Steam (opens in new tab) and following the developer on Twitter (opens in new tab) to stay up to date on all things Closer the Distance.