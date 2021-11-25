This Black Friday gaming deal sheds $50 off the HP Reverb G2 VR headset

Black Friday gaming deals are already coming thick and fast, with VR headsets offering some of the best savings. And this deal is another of those: HP has slashed $50 off its Reverb G2 VR headset taking it down to $549. This is a piece of hardware that’s compatible with anything featured on our Black Friday gaming PC and Black Friday gaming laptop lists.

With that $50 saving, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset comes in at $549 and comes equipped with 2160 x 2160 LCD panels per eye. With four cameras built into the headset, no external sensors are required for movement tracking either, placing this piece of tech among the best current VR headsets on the market, and one of the best gaming deals you can get right now in the sales season.

With flexible material, increased cushion size, and lenses that can be adjusted for different eye distances, each player can expect a custom fit regardless of face size and shape with this VR headset.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset | $599 HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset | $599 $549 at HP

Save $50 - The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset has been given a great saving of $50 and offers great way into VR gaming this winter. This looks to be one of the set's lowest ever prices too so the value is genuine.



The biggest draw the HP Reverb G2 VR headset offers is its ultra high resolution. Again, with 2160p per eye, it stands above many of its lower-resolution competitors.

With this reduced price point of $549, the HR Reverb G2 makes it more affordable than the competing HTC Vive Cosmos, Vive Pro, and Valve Index. Moreover, the headset's off-ear, BMR-powered headphones offer incredible sound, and also help keep you cool and immersed with nothing pressing against the side of your face.

