The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the Netflix series

The Witcher season 2 promises plenty. Just ask The Witcher Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who has been refreshingly forthcoming about the sophomore season. We now know plenty about The Witcher season 2 thanks to her interviews, tweets, and, yes, even Reddit posts. That includes a release date window, confirmed cast members, exclusive quotes on what to expect from the Witcher season 2 story, and a look at the dreaded t-word: timelines.

There’s a lot to sort through – so we’ve done the dirty work and saved you the hassle of having a hundred tabs open at once by giving you the essential information all in one place.

So, whether you’re in the bathtub, tossing coins, or mumbling to yourself at a royal banquet (we’ve all been there), there’s never been a better time to catch up on all things related to The Witcher season 2 – it might even make the long wait a slightly more bearable one. Just make sure to bookmark this page and check back often; as soon as we find out more about news, rumours, and castings, it’ll be updated here.

The Witcher season 2 fast facts

The Witcher season 2 release date: 2021

2021 The Witcher season 2 cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan The Witcher season 2 showrunner: Lauren S. Hissrich

Lauren S. Hissrich The Witcher season 2 writers: Lauren S. Hissrich; TBA

The Witcher season 2 was announced on October 31, 2019, some six weeks before the show's first season debuted on Netflix. At the time, no season 2 release date was given, but we now have a far better idea of when to expect it thanks to one report, and one Reddit AMA.

Netflix announced in a statement (via Deadline) that pre-production will begin in “early 2020” with a view to a 2021 air date. Showrunner and series creator Lauren S. Hissrich doubled down on that The Witcher season 2 release date during a Reddit, AMA, writing, “We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021.” She did, however, offer a word of warning to those expecting it sooner rather than later: “We don't want to rush the product. That doesn't benefit anyone.”

The Witcher season 2 cast

Only three members of The Witcher season 2 cast have been confirmed. No prizes for guessing who. Yep, Henry Cavill is back as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra will be returning as Yennefer, as too will Freya Allan’s Ciri. Hissrich said of the news: “I’m so thrilled…we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.”

Beyond that, there have been no other official announcements. Season 2 hasn’t begun filming yet, so we can expect possible casting news to trickle out over the coming months. At the very least, you’d expect bard-of-the-year Jaskier (Joey Batey) to sing a song or seven in the upcoming season. Roach will surely mount up again in 2021, too. Other possible comebacks, judging by the state of play after The Witcher ending, could include Eamon Farron’s nefarious Nilfgaard soldier Cahir and Mimi Ndiweni’s Fringilla.

Any newcomers? Maybe. Fan attention has been drawn towards a 2018 tweet from Mark Hamill, who, when asked about the possibility of playing Vesemir, replied, “I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me.”

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍March 6, 2018

Hamill stoked those fires again in December 2019 by saying: “They haven’t asked me to play Vesemir… yet. #CallMyAgent.” Hissrich added to the conversation with a cryptic eyes emoji. Watch this space.

Vesemir, much like Hamill’s iconic Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, acts as a curmudgeonly mentor and father figure. He also aids Geralt in his witcher training. It would be, as many fans have pointed out, a perfect fit.

The Witcher season 2 story

Details are scarce, but the underlying mantra behind The Witcher season 2 story appears to be making things leaner, tighter, and a lot more straightforward. Hissrich teased the upcoming season (and its interactions) in an interview with GamesRadar+, saying: “What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two.”

Hissrich added: “Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world, finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”

While the first season roughly covered the majority of The Last Wish collection of short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, a recent report by Redanian Intelligence suggests that The Witcher season 2 story will at least draw from A Grain of Truth, another series of tales by the Polish author. However, those who already know the book cover-to-cover might want to hold fire on thinking they know the meat of The Witcher season 2 story. That’s because both Geralt and Ciri will apparently be travelling to Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of the witchers, and meet a man-turned-beast named Nivellen on their travels. Let’s hope there’s a grain of truth to that one.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Hissrich also said that “the story will be much more linear” and “a whole new set of fun characters” will enter the fray. Yes, you read that right – linear. Phew. Speaking of which…

The Witcher season 2 timeline

One of the biggest talking points to come out of The Witcher Netflix series was the use of a non-linear narrative. Over the course of a handful of decades, we saw the origins of Yennefer’s story, as well as how Geralt came to look after Ciri thanks to his presence at the Cintran royal court and his call for the Law of Surprise. The stories flitted back and forth between past and present throughout, often at multiple times in the same episode.

However, that understandably confused some viewers – the show didn’t always make it clear when we were watching certain scenes. The biggest culprit was Jaskier, who seemingly didn’t age despite crossing paths with Geralt over several years – and that’s despite Yennefer making reference to the baby-faced bard’s “crow’s feet.”

The Witcher season 2 should change that. Hissrich held her hands up during the aforementioned Reddit AMA: “We dropped the ball on aging [Jaskier] up over the course of the show. It's hard to show the passage of time when everyone looks the same, so we'll be approaching that differently in [season 2].”

However, we can probably expect a more straightforward A-to-B story this time around. That’s not to say there definitely won’t be flashbacks or time jumps, but the language used by Hissrich in interviews so far sounds fairly definitive. There have already been references to a more linear approach to the story, as well as the story being “much more focused.” That sounds like a far less convoluted timeline to the one we eventually got used to in season 1.

For a detailed look at the timey-wimey shenanigans of the first season, check out our very own complete Witcher timeline.

The Witcher season 2 trailer

No Witcher season 2 trailer… yet. It’s very early days, after all. For reference, the very first trailer (described as a ‘teaser’ despite being two minutes long) for season 1 launched in July 2019, some five months before the show aired on Netflix. With filming set to get under way in a few months’ time, we can perhaps expect a late 2020 season 2 trailer at the earliest, though early 2021 is a far more realistic proposition.

