The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus opens up about "exhausting" final season, and teases Daryl spin-off

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has opened about how "exhausting" it has been filming the zombie show's final season over the course of a whole year, and teased what's to come from his upcoming solo spin-off.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Daryl Dixon actor was asked by the eponymous host how "emotional" it was to wrap the series recently after 12 years, and what the last day on set was like.

"There was a lot of drinking, a lot of confetti canons. It felt surreal. A friend of mine, she taught me a phrase, it's 'Is the juice worth the squeeze?' I love that. I said it to the group, I said, 'The Walking Dead juice has always been worth the squeeze' – and I realised how perverted that sounded."

"I get it, it's a lot of work to do these shows," Fallon chimed in. "And you've been on for 11 seasons now?"

Norman Reedus discusses wrapping #TheWalkingDead and gives a tease of what’s to come with the Daryl spin-off series! pic.twitter.com/pli2KtRWIfMay 3, 2022 See more

"This last season, we were doing it for a full year, which was exhausting, and you're in the woods and you're crying, you're killing, screaming, fighting... You've seen the show, it's not Succession," he laughed. "You're not on a yacht, eating caviar. We're eating squirrels and killing each other."

Fallon then quizzed Reedus about Daryl's future beyond the main show, which was going to see the character travel around the US with his apocalypse bestie Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), until she pulled out of the project last week.

"I know it's going to be much different than the [original] show. It was originally Carol and I, Melissa McBride and I, but she's taking time off. Like you know, 12 years is a gruelling schedule and she wanted to take some time off. So she's doing that and she deserves it.

"I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point," he teased. "I might even meet up with some other characters down the road." We can't wait to see who.

