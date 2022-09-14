The Sims 4 is going permanently free to play

The Sims 4 is going free-to-play starting next month.

The game's official account tweeted earlier today to say that "The Sims 4 will be free to download across PC/Mac & consoles on October 18" and that "more updates" would follow during a special Summit Stream, which will take place on October 18 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST.

To celebrate, the developers confirmed that "starting today, all players who own The Sims 4 base game can redeem The Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit for free until October 17." To claim the Kit - which is mostly based around the aesthetics and architecture of the deserts of southwestern USA - all you need to do is log into the game and claim the Kit through the main menu.

Earlier today, Instant Gaming reported (opens in new tab)that "according to an internal source close to EA, the Sims 4 will become free to play on October 18." That news was then quietly confirmed by Origin, where the store page for The Sims 4 on EA's launcher noted that "The Sims 4 will be free to play starting October 18."

A free-to-play model is likely to work pretty well for The Sims. While the base game is the heart of the experience, it's only ever been a small part of the ecosystem. Even in the days of The Sims and The Sims 2, expansions were a key part of Maxis' model, and in the days of The Sims 4, there are more than 60 added kits and game packs that allow players to expand on the original game.

Over on the official Sims 4 website, EA says that "with The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experience for our players." Packs, Kits, and Delivery Express drops will continue "into the foreseeable future."

