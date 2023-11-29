"Good things are coming": Netflix confirms The Sandman season 2 has begun filming

The Sandman season 2 has begun filming – and we can't wait.

"We never know where dreams will take us," creator Neil Gaiman wrote in a statement shared to Tudum. "35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set so many people, real and imaginary, on paths improbable and journeys unlikely. This week we officially restart production on the next set of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable bringing these stories to lie in a way that would've seemed like an impossible dream 35 years ago. (Or even 5 years ago)."

The fantasy series, a direct adaptation of Gaiman's original DC comic, was renewed last November after spending four weeks at the top of Netflix's TV show chart, garnering over 127.5 million hours watched in its second week on the streamer. Production on season 2 began in June before quickly being halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream aka Morpheus aka The Sandman, our titular anti-hero, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, David Thewlis as John Dee, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

Continued Gaiman: "A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny’s garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming."

The original comic book series holds a special place in the hearts of self-proclaimed Gaiman Goths (like myself) and we're eagerly awaiting the second season – though we know the wait will be more than worth it.

All 10 episodes of The Sandman season 1 are streaming right now on Netflix.