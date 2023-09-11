The Sandman is getting rare physical release from Netflix featuring some intriguing extras

Netflix is planning a physical release of its acclaimed Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman. The DVD and BluRay box set is one of few shows to make the jump from digital for the streaming platform.

Due out November 20, 2023, it will feature all eight episodes of The Sandman season 1 as well as the bonus episode (which adapts some fan-favorite stories). As well as this, viewers will be able to see some behind-the-scenes extras too, including two features called 'The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek' and 'The World of the Endless'. The latter is particularly intriguing as it seems it will feature a deep dive into The Sandman’s god-like siblings The Endless.

Netflix saves physical releases for some of its biggest shows and films. In the past, these have included Orange is the New Black, Marvel’s Daredevil, The Irishman, and Marriage Story.

Some publications (H/T Decider) have pointed out that the move is likely a vote of confidence in the show, which has already been renewed for season 2. However, it may be a while yet before we see that one, given production was paused back in July due to ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Sharing some insight into the situation, Gaiman posted on BlueSky: "SAG-AFTRA strike is on. Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers. I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason."

