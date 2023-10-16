The return of a classic strategy game was one of the biggest Steam Next Fest demos

Steam Next Fest was an excellent opportunity for players to learn about the most exciting and interesting upcoming PC games. However, one game that stood out even among the standouts to become the one of the most-played games from Steam Next Fest was a remaster of a cult favorite strategy game poised to make a solid comeback.



Stronghold: Definitive Edition revitalizes the original 2001 game's strategic take on building a kingdom in Medieval Britain circa 1066. Coming from original developer Firefly Studios, the Definitive Edition aims to recapture the scope and story of the original but with some added flair.

Described as a complete rework of the original game, Stronghold: Definitive Edition revives the original campaign, upgrading it with modern visuals and gameplay systems that most recent series entries have seen. Along with enhanced visuals and added voice-overwork, the Definitive Edition includes integrated multiplayer, a bonus story campaign called The Jewel Campaign, and a new Castle Trail mode that focuses on skirmishes.



The demo that's currently on Steam focuses on two gameplay modes, The Hidden Lookout and First Blood campaign sequences, both offering over an hour of gameplay. As a remaster of the first game in the franchise, which led to sequels Stronghold: Crusader, Stronghold 2 & 3, and most recently Stronghold: Warlords, the Definitive Edition for the original looks to be a revisit that many long-time fans have been hoping for.

