The Quarry dev sticking to the "same sort of horror genre" for its next game

Horror specialist Supermassive has started work on its next game and confirmed that it's about the same size and "same sort of horror genre" as its previous offering, The Quarry.

“We’ve started working on [the next game],” studio director Will Byles told VGC (opens in new tab). “I can’t really tell you very much at all about it, but we have started. Again, it’s the same sort of horror genre, we’re sticking to that. It’s equivalent in size to The Quarry… and that’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.

"I don’t know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing out further, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add to that becomes limited."

Despite its work on the episodic games in the Dark Pictures anthology - Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and the upcoming The Devil In Me – Byles said that he preferred "the luxury" of working on longer games as it enables the team to "go in-depth with the characters".

“I do like the luxury of being able to really explore characters and you get that with a longer story,” he explained. “It annoys some people, because they get bored with it, but I really like the fact you can go in-depth with the characters and explore relationships in a way that’s harder on a shorter story.”

Best of all? There won't be a seven-year wait between release dates this time.

"No, it certainly won’t be the seven years it took between Until Dawn,” he confirmed. “It will be 2025, or maybe 2026.”

Not tried The Quarry yet? Leon said that while "it's slow to start" he "enjoyed The Quarry's inconsistent journey" by the end and gave it 3 out of 5 stars in the GamesRadar+ The Quarry review .

"There are some good sections and great moments, and there's a nice collectible element where interlinked clues expand and fill out the backstory if you find related items, and I enjoyed trying to second guess what was going on," he wrote.

"But I did spend most of my time playing waiting for things to get properly going only for it to end almost as soon as it did. There's a decent stab here at a slasher movie-style Horny Teen Murder Simulator but one that feels unbalanced by the size of its cast. Less people might have actually allowed the final act, where all the best stuff happens, to open more but as it stands there's a lot more setup than there is payoff."