The most exciting puzzle game this year releases “specially tailored” demo with mind-bending puzzles

A new demo invites you to try The Talos Principle 2, the sequel to an incredible philosophical puzzler.

Developer Croteam officially announced the sequel earlier this summer, showing off some epic futuristic vistas and mind-bending puzzles in the process. The Talos Principle 2 also seems to have retained the same heavy, philosophical musings from the original game, with a heavy emphasis on an ancient civilisation and the robotics that have taken their place.

The new “specially tailored” demo - released slightly ahead of this year’s Steam Next Fest - takes us through a selection of headscratchers “from the very beginning of the game.” The demo then jumps to “roughly a halfway point” so we can see how certain ideas evolve over time.

“Keep in mind that, because the demo is a tailored experience, progress from it will not carry over to the full game once it launches on November 2nd,” the studio wrote in a recent blog. The original received widespread acclaim - our Talos Principle review called it an “interesting theological dilemma” - so I’ll be jumping in for a taste test.

We won’t need to wait long before we see the game in full, though. The Talos Principle 2 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 2nd. For now, you can grab the demo on Steam. But keep your eyes peeled for more exciting demos as Steam Next Fest kicks off tomorrow, October 9th. One other early demo gave us a taster for the exciting crab-centric Soulslike.

