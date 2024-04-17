The mega viral co-op horror hit that was free for its first 24 hours was mostly developed in a single month

Content Warning, the co-op horror hit that launched into virality thanks to a 24-hour free introductory period, was mostly developed in a single month.

I first caught wind of Content Warning on April Fool's Day, mostly because it's precisely my jam but also because I thought the concept of a game that's only free for its first 24 hours was intriguing. Apparently, other people thought the same because around 6.2 million players claimed it on its first day. It now has almost 28,000 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam and and continues to be a viral success, with 14,000 players online at the time of writing after a staggering 204,000 peak player count at launch.

In a recent tweet, developer Landfall Games revealed that the majority of the game was created during a month-long trip to Seoul, South Korea. "We sadly didn't get to see much of the city, but oh boy did we eat a lot of great food!" reads the tweet.

In response to a commenter rightfully astonished by the fact that a game can be developed by a 10-person team in just a month, Landfall clarified that "dev time was a little longer than that! But the majority of development took place during a feb-march this year."

Put simply, Content Warning is a co-op horror game where you "film your friends doing scary things to become SpöökTube famous!" Put slightly less simply, it's an extraction-based survival game in which you're sent underground to the Old World in search of cursed relics, but what you're really after as a fearless SpöökTuber is internet fame. The more spooky stuff you film in the Old World, the more you go viral, increasing your ad revenue so that you can upgrade your gear to film better videos and boost your odds of survival against limited oxygen and scary monsters.

If you haven't already claimed it for free, you've long since missed out on the deal, but its full price is only $8, so if you want the game just eat lunch at home or something and you've already recouped your loss.

