The Mandalorian season 2: Everything you need to know before Friday's premiere

Time is of the essence. The Mandalorian season 2 is just days away and, soon, those days will turn into hours. If you're itching to play catch-up or just need a quick refresher before Mando's Disney Plus return, you're in the right place.

We're going to take you on a quick tour of the essentials that have dropped so far about The Mandalorian season 2: the release date, the cast, the confirmed list of directors, and even the main trailer showcasing the next chapter in Baby Yoda's journey.

Get ready: this is The Way to increase your hype levels even further before Friday. The Mandalorian season 2 is filled with familiar and fresh faces alike, strange new locales, and a whole lot of mystery. And it all starts right here.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian season 2 release date is October 30. Then, new episodes will follow every single Friday up until December. Stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for exactly when each new episode lands every week.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is now live and you can watch it above! It charts the next leg of Mando's journey to deliver Baby Yoda back to his species. There are some interesting aspects to pull out of the trailer, too, including the mysterious hooded woman, some familiar planets, and even a member of Darth Maul's species all hiding within.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast list

(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian season 2 cast list is here, with a pretty major caveat. A handful of names are as-yet-unconfirmed. While the vast majority have been reported upon, we can't say for sure if they're official until Disney announces otherwise or we see them in the flesh in a galaxy far, far away. And don't worry, Baby Yoda is back.

Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin)

Gina Carano (Carla Dune)

Carl Weathers (Karga Greef)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Sasha Banks (TBA)

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) – unconfirmed

Timothy Olyphant (unknown) – unconfirmed

Temeura Morrison (Boba Fett) – unconfirmed

Michael Biehn (unknown) - unconfirmed

The Mandalorian season 2 directors

(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian season 2 directors are almost as important as those leading the show in front of the camera. The first season showed that Lucasfilm and Disney weren't scared to hand over the reins to individual directors to showcase their own vision, Taika Waititi being among them. While the Thor: Ragnarok director doesn't return, the full list of directors this year should most certainly inspire confidence.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Carl Weathers

Dave Filoni

Jon Favreau

Peyton Reed

Rick Famuyiwa

Robert Rodriguez

The Mandalorian season 2 story

(Image credit: Disney)

As is The Way with all things Star Wars, plot details for The Mandalorian season 2 are being kept tightly under wraps. However, we can make a few educated guesses when taking into account both the season 1 finale,, plus the latest trailer.

First, the season finale: Mando has managed to escape the clutches of Moff Gideon and head off-world with Baby Yoda – officially known as The Child – in tow. He has been tasked with raising the mysterious creature as his own and in the ways of the Mandalorian code. The new trailer even points him in the direction of the Jedi, so expect one (or many) of them to show up in the new season.

Gideon, meanwhile, may have been forced into a crash landing by The Mandalorian, but did get a chance to show off his lightsaber, the Darksaber. Gideon used the weapon to cut loose from his ship’s wreckage and is probably going to be out for revenge. Gideon also still has his eyes on The Child for reasons that are as yet unknown.

Season 2 will surely follow the path set by episode 7, with Gideon hot on Mando’s tail at every turn. Expect some more Force powers on show, too, if Baby Yoda gets a chance to develop his skills under Mando’s guidance.

Elsewhere, we’ll definitely be digging deep into Greef’s history. He told sister publication SFX, “I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season 2.”

Jon Favreau, though, gave the biggest clue as to the scope of the story, saying, The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

He added: “As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines – that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

Different storylines? As the trailer showed, there will be more than a hint of Jedi in the upcoming season. Could we expect to see an episode entirely about Ahsoka Tano in her post-Rebels phase? We can hope.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode count

(Image credit: Disney)

Nice and easy, this. The Mandalorian season 2 episode count is set at eight just like the first season. Meaning, all being well, the finale will stream on Disney Plus from December 18.

The Mandalorian season 2 poster

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

One last thing! Feast your eyes on The Mandalorian season 2 poster, featuring a rather unique way of lugging The Child across the galaxy. Pouches are back in fashion, baby.