The Last Worker is en route to tell its own horror story of the events that occur in a packing warehouse. As the company begins to go fully automated, our hero is one of the last humans left behind to keep walking the shelves - and it's looking to be quite the dark tale.

As announced as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, The Last Worker now has an October 19 release date, which means there's not long to wait to experience this intriguing tale.

Launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as well as in VR on the Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, and Valve Index, it's got a hand-painted art style that's based on concept art penned by comics legend Mick McMahon (of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD fame).

With developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy promising the story will be both emotional and thought-provoking, it's also sprinkled with comedy and humor, and even some satire. With some classic British humor thrown in for good measure, The Last Worker should definitely offer something a little different.

It's also got a star-studded voice cast involved, with actors involved including Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Deep, The Tourist), Jason Isaacs (the OA, The Patriot), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Doctor Foster), and David Hewlett (The Shape of Water, Stargate: Atlantis).

