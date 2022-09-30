The Joker gets invited to leave Gotham (again) in The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1

At the conclusion of James Tynion IV's Joker series, Jim Gordon let the Clown Prince of Crime go free after a chase that took them cross-country.

Now, in the first issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, the Joker is back in Gotham and ready to play hardball - baseball uniform and all.

(Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

In a new preview for The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1, written by Matthew Rosenberg, drawn by Carmine Di Giandomenico, colored by Arif Prianto, and lettered by Tom Napolitano, the titular villain explains how certain jokes are structured, while the crime bosses who rose to prominence in his absence from the city suffer his wrath.

But killing a few two-bit criminals isn't enough to scare the bigger, badder villains in Gotham, as evidenced by Black Mask, Two-Face, and the Riddler telling Joker to leave because no one cares about him or his games anymore.

And Joker acts like it's good advice, offering to leave the three villains for Batman while Joker pursues "bigger and better things."

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC )

The thing is, he might actually leave Gotham once more. DC's solicitation text for The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 says the series will follow "mayhem across the United States." Wherever Joker's headed next, he doesn't seem worried that the Batman or anyone else will follow... which may make this his most dangerous escapade to date.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 will be available October 4.

In Gotham or out, the Joker is one of the best Batman villains.