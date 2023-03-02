Final Fantasy 7 Remake stars to host Future Games Show Spring Showcase

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach returns later this month, with another star-studded cast and more than 40 games to show off.

2023's first Future Games Show will be hosted by Briana White and Cody Christian, best known as the voices of Cloud and Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth (the latter of which is set to release this winter). The pair will be broadcasting from the show's all-new virtual set, built within the Unreal Engine.

As ever the Spring Showcase will run the gaming gamut, with current and upcoming AAA offerings like Hyenas, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human, all the way to indie gems and brand-new discoveries. There'll be world premieres, developer interviews, and exclusive content, as well as tweaks to the format to highlight games in exciting new ways.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be broadcast on Thursday, March 23 at 15:00 PDT/18:00 EDT/22:00 GMT.



You'll be able to catch the show on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), right here at GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab), and for the very first time, on TikTok (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

We'll be sharing more information about the show and the game set to appear over the next few weeks, so keep an eye on GamesRadar+ and the official Future Games Show Twitter account for details.