The Flash: One-Minute War Special tells the origin of the speed force villains The Fraction

DC's twice-monthly The Flash event 'One-Minute War' continues in January 31's double-sized one-shot The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1.

In 'One-Minute War,' the extended Flash Family including Barry Allen is facing off against an armada of aliens known as the Fraction who are also connected to the Speed Force. This means the Flash Family's usual advantage - moving so fast their enemies are almost in slow motion - is nullified because the Fraction moves just as fast.

The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

The literally-named 'One-Minute War' takes place in 60 seconds of real-time, but that can last an age for a speedster. As writer Jeremy Adams told CBR (opens in new tab), "[The Fraction] also have learned to utilize the speed force mechanically. So, they have ships, vehicles, etc. moving at super-fast speeds so they can land and take over without any resistance. And because they are moving so fast, other superheroes can't help. This is an event that solely relies on the speedsters of Earth."

The villainous Miss Murder is hunting the Flash Family too, and she has speed hounds to help sniff them out.

The Flash: One-Minute War Special, written by Adams and illustrated by Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan, and Jason Paz, colored by Matt Herms, and lettered by Rob Leigh features a cover by Serg Acuña seen here.

Check out the first 12 pages of the special to read how The Fraction became super fast, who the Admiral is, and why they're attacking Earth.

