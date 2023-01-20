The Expanse expands into comics this April

Fans of The Expanse book series and recently concluded streaming series who want more of the crew of the Rocinante and their star-faring adventures now that the show is over are in luck as Boom! Studios is bringing back its line of The Expanse comics with a 12-issue limited series that Boom! says "broadens The Expanse universe in ways that will change how fans view the entire series."

Written by Green Arrow: Year One writer Andy Diggle with art from Voltron: Legendary Defender artist Rubine, The Expanse: Dragon Tooth dives headlong into the mythos of The Expanse series with a story set in the "missing years" between the books The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising.

"The secret history of fans' favorite characters will be revealed for the very first time…tying together the threads of the show and answering lingering questions that will bring readers and viewers alike far beyond the stellar horizon," teases Boom!'s announcement of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth.

"It's not often you get to work on something you already love with your whole heart, and everyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about The Expanse," says series writer Andy Diggle. "Suit up and strap in — we're gonna be pulling some high-g maneuvers!"

"It is a real honor for me to participate in this project," adds artist Rubine. "The Expanse is a spectacular sci-fi story, authentic, and superbly done. But it is also an existential portrait of the course of humanity. How, unfortunately, we constantly repeat the same mistakes of the past. And how only by getting rid of grudges and prejudices can we forge ahead as a society."

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #1 goes on sale in April with covers from Christian Ward and Jungguen Yoon.

