The Destroy All Humans remake will finally let us play the lost Area 42 mission cut from the original

THQ Nordic's upcoming Destroy All Humans remake features a lost mission that was reportedly cut from the original game.

"The Wrong Stuff", teased in a new trailer from developer Black Forest Games below, will take place in Area 42, as Crypto dismantles humanity's attempt to steal his alien UFO tech. Check it out:

While Area 42 was an existing area that could be explored in the original game, rumours of a cut mission began to float across Destroy All Humans' fanbase after players began to wonder why the zone was never used for any of the campaign itself.

Black Forest has thus promised that this mission, which was originally meant to be a part of Pandemic Studios' 2005 cult classic, has been "carefully restored" for the remake, and "playable for the first time" in its entirety.

Destroy All Humans is set to launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One next week, July 28, but you can already size up the remake for yourself via a free demo available now on Steam and the Xbox Store.

The reimagined shooter features a new lock-on system, remastered visuals, rerecorded dialogue, and plenty more, though THQ Nordic has yet to offer any potential news on a Switch release, or indeed a next-gen port for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

