"The [dead] Justice League are coming back," says Nightwing

"The Justice League are coming back."

Hey, that's not Newsarama talking, that's Dick Grayson AKA Nightwing, in a conversation with Jon Kent, AKA Superman in May 31's Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis, an anthology one-shot leading into Dark Crisis #1 later in June set in the immediate aftermath of the team's demise.

Now we've made it pretty clear where Newsarama stands on the issue. The Justice League is almost irreplaceable in the DCU and Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and co. were destined to return sooner than later from the start.

But DC no longer seems to be hiding the fact they want its readers second-guessing the death.

In its description of Road to Dark Crisis in a new eight-page preview of the special, the publisher describes the events of Justice League #75 as the team is "...seemingly killed in a battle with Pariah and the Dark Army."

Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis cover (Image credit: DC)

"...death in the DC Universe isn't anything new. Heck, even death within the ranks of the Justice League is fairly commonplace," DC continues.

Nightwing is firmly on the side of "seemingly" in the story 'Team-Up' by Dark Crisis architect Joshua Williamson and artist Dan Jurgens.

And unbeknownst to him, he has good reason. After all, the Justice League was "killed" by Pariah in the same exact manner Barry Allen was "killed" by Pariah, and The Flash isn't dead at all, but instead seemingly brainwashed in a Silver Age-like prison planet, which sounds exactly like the 'dream-like' worlds the rest of the Justice League will find themselves on in a series of Worlds Without a Justice League specials.

Check out the entire conversation between Dick and Jon below. And check out Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis on May 31 and then Dark Crisis #1 on June 7.

