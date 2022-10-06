The DC history of Superman Blue, explained

At New York Comic Con on Thursday, DC announced its first event of 2023: Lazarus Planet, which spins directly out of Batman vs. Robin #4. Lazarus Planet will have a weekly release schedule starting in January, and it will affect the entire DC Universe right as DC launches the new editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU.

When Lazarus Volcano explodes, it transforms the superheroes and villains of Earth-0/Prime, giving some of them new powers or transforming their current ones. And that includes Jon Kent-Superman, whose powers seem to turn electric, as seen in teaser images for the event.

Not only is Jon shown with electricity coming out of his eyes, but he's shown wearing an all-blue version of his costume. The combination invokes a classic storyline involving his father, Clark Kent: Superman Red/Superman Blue, which began with a one-shot published in 1998.

What's the difference between Superman Red and Superman Blue? Read on to find out.

Who is Superman Blue and what are his powers?

The first incarnations of Superman Red and Superman Blue appeared in an Elseworlds/alternate universe story in 1963's Superman #162 written by Leo Dorfman and drawn by Curt Swan. In that version of events, Superman creates a machine that will increase his intelligence so he can free the people trapped in the Bottled City of Kandor.

In creating the machine, Superman accidentally splits himself in two, which actually works out for the best in multiple ways. It resolves the love triangle between Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lana Lang by pairing Superman Red with Lois and Superman Blue with Lana, and the pair of Supermen are able to put their combined intelligence and powers together for the betterment of everyone in the DC Universe.

In the more recent version of the Superman Red/Superman Blue storyline, which began in 1998, Clark is temporarily deprived of the solar energy he needs for his powers. When he attempts to recharge his solar powered cells, he accidentally gives himself a totally different set of electrical powers that can only be used when he transforms.

At this point, he starts wearing a blue and white containment suit to prevent the energy from dispersing. Superman's electric powers include intangibility, flight, electrical control, and turning into lightning. He can also detect different kinds of energy, though the only time he can use these powers is when he transforms - which means Clark can't use these passively.

In the February 1998 Superman Red/Superman Blue Special #1 one-shot, written by Dan Jurgens and drawn by Stuart Immonen, Cyborg Superman and Toyman set a trap that causes Superman to split into two beings: Superman Red, a rash and decisive hero who prefers to take action now and ask questions later, and Superman Blue, a more thoughtful hero who prefers to solve problems with his mind as well as his powers.

Over time, Superman Red and Superman Blue become increasingly polarized until they no longer have any interest in merging to become one Superman again. The two Supermen are also both in love with Lois Lane, which increases the tension between them until she essentially tells them to get lost until they figure out how to unite once more.

Eventually in Superman #135 (May 1998), the two Supermen fight Millennium Giants Cabraca, Cerne, and Sekhmet, and merge after Superman's electromagnetic energy disperses. The Superman: Forever #1 one-shot released in June of 1998 established a new status quo for the character, who returns to his normal powers and original costume when Red and Blue reunite.

Superman Blue in Lazarus Planet

According to teasers released by DC, the explosion of Lazarus Volcano will transform superheroes and supervillains all over the DC Universe. The images reveal Jon Kent as a new incarnation of Superman Blue.

DC has yet to reveal full details of the event, but the second book slated for release on January 17, 2023 is called Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton, which indicates something significant happening to the Kents.

Clark and Jon appear together in just one of the Lazarus Planet teaser images (above), with both of them wearing their usual costumes - but in front of a half-destroyed Daily Planet statue, a green energy-infused Power Girl seemingly attacks them both. Whether this relates to Jon's transformation elsewhere remains to be seen.

And in what appears to be a separate teaser for events at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8, Jon is seen in a new capeless uniform along with the equally capeless/new-costumed Supergirl, along with Natasha Irons, Conner Kent, Kong Kenan/Super-Man, and a traditional Superman, who looks young enough to be Jon, Connor, and Kong's brother in the image.

DC's Lazarus Planet event will follow a weekly release schedule starting in January 2023.

