One of the most exciting upcoming Star Wars projects has a reported release window, and it's very soon

One of the most exciting upcoming Star Wars projects might have a release window – and it's coming very soon.

According to Collider, The Acolyte will be released this summer. We already knew that the show would be arriving in 2024, but this report narrows the window considerably. It would seem there's just a few months before we're transported back to the High Republic era in live-action for the very first time.

A trailer for the project was shown at Star Wars Celebration 2023, though it has yet to be released to the public. It revealed Carrie-Anne Moss expertly wielding the Force and a lot of Jedis with lightsabers drawn. In short, the series looks pretty epic.

The show centers on a Jedi and her former Master investigating a string of crimes, which leads them to encountering sinister forces. The massive cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Joonas Suotamo, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae.

If the summer release window proves accurate, then it looks like The Acolyte will be Star Wars's next live-action show, with Skeleton Crew to follow.

The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew are far from the only Star Wars projects coming this year, too. There's also more Young Jedi Adventures coming this February 14, The Bad Batch season 3 arriving on February 21, and more Tales of the Jedi coming at some point in 2024.

Star Wars is also soon making its return to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is arriving in 2026.

