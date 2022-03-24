In Terror of Hemasaurus your task is to tear down an entire city, using a cast of monsters that are as cute as they are deadly.

Shown as part of the Future Games Show in our Virtual Show Floor (reserved for games with live Steam demos) the game revolves around The Church of the Holy Lizard's misguided scheme to make humanity confront the impending climate catastrophe... by releasing a giant monster! Naturally this backfires immediately, so your role as said beast is to cause as much mayhem and terror as possible.

There are four different monsters to choose from including the eponymous Hemasaurus, with each having their own special abilities and moves. What's more, if you have friends round you can work together to take the town apart with up to four player local co-op.

Wishlist Terror of Hemasaurus now on Steam (and play the demo!)

At first the gameplay will seem familiar to those who remember the arcade classic Rampage, but Terror of Hemasaurus stands apart from that with the addition of physics. Tower blocks collapse sideways when damaged enough, falling into other buildings to cause a destructive domino effect while flames and explosions tear through the structures.

To add to the carnage, there are many inventive ways you can dispatch the unfortunate citizens running around the city – chomp them down, punt cars at them, slam them with your butt, fling them into helicopter blades... the possibilities are endless.

Terror of Hemasaurus is smashing onto the scene later in Q2 / Q3 2022 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now for further updates. Be on the lookout for a super secret easter egg in the Terror of Hemasaurus demo, too - there may be a reward involved!