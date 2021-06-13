Team17 came through with a handful of exciting new games and updates to existing titles during today's Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK.

We got a chance to see some of the upcoming releases from Team17 as well as existing franchise favorites in a montage that debuted during the latest Future Game Show. To start with a fan-favorite: Overcooked! All You Can Eat is getting a content update this August in the form of a birthday party that Onion King and Kevin graciously invited us to. Expect more hilarious cooking content before the summer is over.

Aside from the iconic cooking game, Team 17 brought a lot of impressive content to the table. Hardcore WW2 FPS Hell Let Loose is releasing on Steam July 27, and wil throw you into gigantic battles of 100 players full of tanks, artillery, and infantry. Hell Let Loose is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime in 2021, as well, so keep an eye out. Then there's Super Magbot, a 2D platformer with no jumping that has a demo out right now. You may want to get a feel for how the twisted take on the platformer plays, as it's releasing June 22 for Nintendo Switch and Steam. My palms are sweating already.

Animal Crossing fans can rejoice, as the beautiful village building sim Hokko Life is out now on Steam Early Access. The cottages may look familiar, but the level of customization will blow your mind (catty corner furniture! swatches!), so make sure to check it out ASAP. If idyllic village life isn't the vibe you're going for, perhaps you're looking to join a like-minded group of individuals seeking enlightenment.

If that's the case, then prepare for the September Steam Early Access release of Honey, I Joined a Cult . Honey, I Joined a Cult will task you building a base for your cult, as well as customizing, managing, leading, and ultimately growing your cult. Watch out, Scientology.

Then there's King of Seas , an action RPG that gives you a chance to step into the sea-salted covered boots of a pirate. Traverse through a procedurally generated pirate world that has deadly adventures around every corner. Or maybe you'd rather check out Greak: Memories of Azur , a side-scrolling single player game that has echoes of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which now has an August 17 release date for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Finally, Sheltered 2, the sequel to the survival management simulator, is due to release sometime this summer.

If the titles in the montage piqued your interest, here's the complete list of the games featured so you can add them to your Steam wishlist.