Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together preparing to hug it out strategy-style on PSP

Some strategy-JRPG fans out there, those that love Fire Emblem, Disgaea or Front Mission, might not realize that one of the greatest series of the genre has been basically absent for almost a decade. While there have been a couple humble Virtual Console rereleasesof the Ogre Battle/Tactics Ogre series, there hasn%26rsquo;t been anything substantial since developer Quest was bought by Square-Enix and put to work on the Final Fantasy Tactics series. But now Squeenix has announced Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together for PSP, a modern update of the series humble beginnings.

Based on the second game in the series, Let Us Cling Together boasts the isometric, turn-based, strategy-RPG battles that Quest perfected all those years ago. Aside from the obvious graphical upgrade from its SNES roots and previous PSOne rerelease, the game is getting new characters, battle system updates, and re-arranged music, all under the watchful eye of many of the original creators that now work at Square-Enix. While the hardcore Ogre fans inside us wishes this was a totally new game, as remakes outnumber original Ogre titles at this point, it%26rsquo;s still great to see Square-Enix actually remember they own this franchise. Here%26rsquo;s hoping that after Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together gets released in the nebulous future, it%26rsquo;s popular enough to get an original follow-up.

Jul 22, 2010