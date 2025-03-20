This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen

Can you hear that? Why, I believe it's the sound of an exclusive MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card reveal.

We've been given a card from the upcoming set to put in front of your eyeballs, and it's a doozy. Both in terms of its abilities and artwork, actually - this new card for MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm is beautiful. Yes, I know, shocker. Magic: The Gathering has been widely held as one of the best card games for 30 years, so has racked up its fair share of handsome illustrations. But this card in particular caught my eye because of its gorgeous use of color.

Seriously, take a look for yourself. Here's the Fangkeeper's Familiar, a 3/3 creature with bite thanks to some potent abilities.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

While it may not be as flashy as the dragons who dominate the world of Tarkir, the Fangkeeper's Familiar is a worthy addition to any deck. Besides having Flash (which means it can be played whenever you use an Instant), you get to choose one of three effects when the snake enters; you could gain three life and surveil three, counter a target creature spell, or destroy a target enchantment. I can see all of those being pretty handy.

Just be aware that you'll need a tri-color deck to use this card, regardless of what match type you're playing - it requires black, green, and blue land types alongside an extra land of any affiliation.

Want to swot up on the set before it comes out? Here's everything you need to know about Dragonstorm ahead of its launch this April.

Looking to learn more about MTG before going into battle with Tarkir? Here's how to play Magic: The Gathering according to our experts. As for something a little different, don't miss our guide to the best board games.