This high-level adventure may as well be D&D Endgame, and it's just had its biggest discount

The current edition of D&D is coming to an end after 10 years of adventures, and it's being seen out with an epic send-off - which just so happens to be at its lowest ever price in time for Memorial Day weekend.

If I was to compare Vecna: Eve of Ruin to anything, it'd be Avengers: Endgame. This high-level D&D quest (a rarity in itself) takes players on a whistle-stop tour through the game's most iconic settings to defeat the titular big-bad, all with the help of its best-known heroes. And despite only having just come out, it's been heavily discounted. To be precise, you can get the book for $47.99 over at Miniature Market rather than $59.95.

Seeing as the long weekend is the perfect opportunity to dig into a good book and prep for your group's next campaign, this offer has impeccable timing.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin | $59.95 $47.99 at Miniature Market

Save $12 - I've never seen this book for less, and you'll be lucky to find it anywhere else for much below $50. It's only a few days old as well, so that's a real win.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a high-level adventure

✅ You want the Avengers Endgame of D&D

✅ You've been playing for ages



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're new to D&D



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $54.09

💲 D&D Beyond | $59.95

Should you buy Vecna: Eve of Ruin

Official, pre-written adventures that take you past level 10 are something of a rarity in modern D&D; the majority take you up to level 11 at most, leaving your adventurers below their full potential. Vecna: Eve of Ruin is different. It starts at level 10, and goes all the way to the game's cap of 20. That means it's hard as nails, so anyone looking for a good challenge will find a lot to love here.

Is it my favorite D&D adventure? No. That honor would go to the gothic Curse of Strahd, and I'd argue (at least from what I've seen so far) that it lacks the same deep atmosphere. However, the fact that it visits D&D's best settings - including Barovia from Curse of Strahd - makes up for it. Being able to bounce between the sci-fi Spelljammer, Eberron's steampunk wasteland, and the Mad Max-style hellscape of Avernus? That's one hell of an elevator pitch. The narrative does have a killer twist too, the kind players will remember for a long time.

