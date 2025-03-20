Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author

News
By published

This one's a truant schoolkids reality-breaking nightmare.

Tales from The Loop illusrtations
(Image credit: Simon Stålenhag)

Since the release of the Russo Brothers' The Electric State movie, there's been a lot of interest in Free League's adaptation of the tabletop RPG by the same name. I'm checking out the game myself as we speak but, in case you didn't already know, The Electric State TTRPG's publisher also brought us some great adaptations of Tales from The Loop: another wild and wonderful world of nostalgic strangeness thought up by the very same author, Simon Stålenhag.

If you're looking for deals on some of the best board games, I've been searching around like a robot so that you can hack imaginary robots with your pals in worlds of Stålenhag's creation, for cheap. Because right now both the Tales from The Loop TTRPG and the Tales from The Loop board game are on offer. UK denizens will be pleased to hear that this side of the pond the discounts are tremendous, too.

You can get the Tales from The Loop board game at Zatu for just £42.95, today. That's 46% off the usual price of £80, or a saving of exactly £37.05 (online shops never seem to add this info any more, oddly).

As far as the Tales from The Loop TTRPG is concerned, UK peeps are looking at £34.99 at Amazon against the usual £41.71, which is a saving of £6.72.

The Electric State

Cover of The Electric State TRPG

(Image credit: Free League)

In case you were looking for The Electric State TTRPG, UK peeps can grab it for £33.49 at Zatu right now (save £16.50). Those in the US won't be getting a deal that sharp, with the core rulebook still sitting at the full $44.99 on Amazon.

Far across the Atlantic, US folks will be able to nab the Tales from The Loop TTRPG for $39.99 at Amazon, as opposed to the $49.99 RRP. That price usually sits at around $40, though, according to our price tracking software. Sometimes it even drops down to $32, even $29 at one point, so it's not quite on offer for those in the US.

As for the Tales from The Loop board game, that's looking like a bit more of a deal at $63.99 on Amazon as opposed to the usual $79.99. That's $16 saved on a board game that'll send you spinning off into a cooperative, reality-bending adventure with your pals.

Tales from The Loop board game | £80 £42.95 at ZatuSave £37.05 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:US price:

Tales from The Loop board game | £80 £42.95 at Zatu
Save £37.05 - A fantastic saving here on a board game adapted from another of Stålenhag's incredible nostalgically charged worlds. This is the cheapest price we've ever spotted the Tales from the Loop Board game, and what better way to get into The Electric State mood than a cooperative board gaming session in the same vein.

Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy games where you need to work together
✅ You love a slow-burn scenario plot that feels like a real mystery

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not into mystery games

Price check:
💲Amazon | £52.07

US price:
Amazon | $63.99

View Deal
Tales from The Loop TTRPG | £41.71 £34.99 at AmazonSave £6.72 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:US price:

Tales from The Loop TTRPG | £41.71 £34.99 at Amazon
Save £6.72 - Adapted from the mind of Stålenhag, this incredible tabletop RPG set in the '80s that never was is currently a little cheaper than usual. It's not the most amazing deal, but whether it'll stay cheap with The Electric State movie having just come out is another matter.

Buy it if:
✅ You loved Stranger Things
✅ You're looking for rules-light narrative focussed tabletop game that's full of nostalgia

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not into mystery games

Price check:
💲Zatu | £34.55 (backorder)

US price:
Amazon | £39.99

View Deal

Should you buy the Tales from The Loop board game or TTRPG?

(Image credit: Free League)

Tales from The Loop is one of those settings that oozes '80s nostalgia. It's a world of author Simon Stålenhag's invention, which means it occupies the same mental space for me as things like Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. It's one of those "Kids face incomprehensible strangeness couched in the mundanity of everyday life" settings, and in that very apt-for-the-times juxtaposition it reeks of technological mystery.

These are stories not just of physical but philosophical exploration, and although we didn't rate the Tales from The Loop board game incredibly highly, due to its slightly repetitive core loop (which I have a feeling was a statement more than an accident), it certainly has a great deal of draw for cooperative board gamers looking to solve mysteries together. Sure it's a little clunky in places, but the robot miniatures alone are worth the price of admission for me, at least from a tabletop RPG referee's perspective.

Speaking of which, the Tales from The Loop tabletop RPG is an even better value proposition. It's one of those easy-to-learn games that will see you rummaging through the parts of your mind that still yearn for the '80s. It's a chill time, with plenty of mystery thrown in. Built on Free League's Year Zero system which works by rolling only D6s, and trying to get as many sixes as possible in order to succeed. It's such a simple system, and there are plenty of rad D66 roll tables to get things moving along, too.

For more discounts, be sure to check out our gifts for gamers guide.

TOPICS
Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle Earth board game on blue background
Get the Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth board game for just $88 right now
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Talisman 5th Edition box with a &quot;best deal&quot; badge beside it
Get 22% off Talisman 5th Edition, the chaotic fantasy board game where you can get transformed into a toad
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Tags game deal
This $3 board game is by far the wildest deal I’ve seen at 90% off
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Xanathar&#039;s Guide book
Save up to $55 on these three essential D&D 5e sourcebooks
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Matt Mercer, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and art from the opening of Exandria Unlimited: Divergence
"He's right to think it's cool, because it is": D&D legends Matt Mercer and Brennan Lee Mulligan on Divergence, sharing worlds, and what they want next from Exandria Unlimited
Matt Mercer smiling and Brennan Lee Mulligan talking, with a white line dividing them
Matt Mercer thanks "lifelong threat of imposter syndrome" for keeping him and Brennan Lee Mulligan grounded, despite still thinking "People like it, what the hell?"
Latest in News
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in The Marvels
Samuel L. Jackson shares the best advice that Bruce Willis gave him after making bad movies, and it led him to Nick Fury
John Cena in Barbie
John Cena comedy Coyote Vs. Acme might come out after all, over a year after it was controversially shelved
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
More about tabletop gaming
A woman wields magic while a dragon roars behind her, with stormclouds over a castle in the background

Everything we know about MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm, from mechanics to story
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil

D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
See more latest
Most Popular
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in The Marvels
Samuel L. Jackson shares the best advice that Bruce Willis gave him after making bad movies, and it led him to Nick Fury
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
A brightened screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes.
Hideo Kojima knows fans thought Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes was too short, as he thinks back to negative comments: "'Why would they sell a trial version even at a low price?'"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option
John Cena in Barbie
John Cena comedy Coyote Vs. Acme might come out after all, over a year after it was controversially shelved
Mock up of Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with blue mountains in backdrop
The RTX 5060 Ti allegedly isn't coming until mid-April but a delay could help Nvidia's dreadful stock situation
Hughie in The Boys season 1
Rapture's number one fan Jack Quaid is back with a perfect idea for a BioShock TV show
Adam Scott in Severance
Ben Stiller says it won't take another three years to make the third season of Severance, teasing they're "announcing what the plan is very soon"