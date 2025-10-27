Project Sigil is officially dead, and I can't believe D&D fumbled its best idea in years

Pour one out for the Sigil D&D virtual tabletop, because it's being officially shut down.

I was a merry traveller on the Sigil hype train for a long time. I couldn't wait to see what it'd do for D&D and the best tabletop RPGs; this was a fully 3D virtual tabletop that turned your bog-standard battlemaps into sumptuous environments with miniatures and a more user-friendly interface not unlike Baldur's Gate 3. You could even create your own landscapes with its variety of tools. But then it went into early access and the wheels came off like this was a rickety mine cart from Donkey Kong.

I should have been all in as a forever DM who was excited about the system to begin with, but it felt as though Sigil was shoved out the door even though it wasn't ready yet. A month or so later and the damage was done; the D&D VTT was as good as dead, with roughly 90% of the team laid off. Fast forward to now and publisher Wizards of the Coast has just revealed that the project will shut down in October 2026. That's all, folks. Kaput. We're done.

I'm not surprised. The writing's been on the wall since March, after all. I am disappointed, though. Sigil had the potential to be a game-changing experience, yet it struggled with its identity, and I don't know why. Messaging was confused in the run-up to launch, and nobody seemed to have a firm grasp of what it was meant to do. That's hand-wringingly frustrating to me. I appreciate that I'm no developer and can't begin to imagine what managing a project like this entails, so please excuse any naivety.

However, I've always felt as though the pitch was obvious. At its core, this should have been a 3D version of the current 'Maps' toolset with some basic effects, miniatures, a Baldur's Gate 3-style HUD for easy access to your actions, and integration with D&D Beyond. That's all it needed to be. Hell, I'd even take a HUD over the top of classic 2D battlemaps at this point (operating via the character sheet can be a clunky process). Instead, it began talking about becoming a toybox for the best board games. Why?

This confusion became a hallmark of Project Sigil; that original, compelling concept got lost in the shuffle. Rest in peace, sweet prince – we barely knew thee.

