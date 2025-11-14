Monster Hunter's iconic weapons and creatures are officially making the leap to Magic: The Gathering as part of the next Secret Lair drop, and yes, that does include Nergigante

Wizards of the Coast have announced the next Secret Lair drop coming to Magic: The Gathering will tie-in the world of Capcom's hit franchise Monster Hunter. Between its frequent in-universe expansions, the growing number of Universe Beyond sets like Final Fantasy and Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as numerous time-limited Secret Lair sets, Magic: The Gathering absolutely refuses to stop growing.

The Monster Hunter Superdrop will be available to buy beginning December 1, and it's running through December 22 while supplies last. Like most Superdrops, it will consist of four smaller sets featuring a significant amount of imagery and monsters from across the series' storied history.

Among the highlights, which Wizards of the Coast has begun teasing in a press release, there will be cameos from some of the franchise's most fearsome foes, like the Nergigante from Monster Hunter World and the Lagiacrus of Monster Hunter Tri. Of course, there's also a Rathalos card, and each of the monsters will be paired with one of Magic's color identities according to what best fits them.

The full drop's four sets will each go for $29.99 in non-foil variants, and $39.99 for the foiled versions. The first set, dubbed The Hunt, is meant to evoke "the terrifying attacks that monsters across the Monster Hunter franchise can unleash." The second is called The Hunters and focuses on different sets of armor and weapons. Each card in this drop will have a human creature subtype.

And then of course, there are the monsters. Both the third and fourth drops in the set are dedicated entirely to Monster Hunter's extensive back catalog – all of which will be represented as Legendary Creatures. The Monsters' two drops pull from all over the Monster Hunter series, including the older titles like Monster Hunter Generations, as well as recent installments like Monster Hunter Rise.

Though Wizards has yet to provide looks at any of the cards in the Monster Hunter Superdrop, it will likely provide glimpses at the set's artwork in the weeks leading up to release.

