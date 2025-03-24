I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game

Tekken: The Board Game
Banding with Bandai Namco, Go on Board is all set to bring us Tekken: The Board Game. As we know, translating video games into some of the best board games is no easy feat, since a lot gets lost in the process. But from what we've seen of the Tekken board game, it sounds like a lot of the best content from the original game series will be making it onto our tables.

In the teaser trailer, designer Łukasz Woźniak goes into some detail about how the company is working closely with Bandai Namco to translate "that dynamic and tactical experience of the games in the Tekken series." From what the trailer tells us, not only will you have the chance to play as some of your favorite fighters in the Tekken board game, it also sounds like Rage and Heat will feature as mechanics. The developers have also hinted at different game stages with their own unique components and rules, as well as special game modes including tournaments for up to eight players.

Players will manage their hand of cards to use different attacks, activate unique character abilities, and of course "perform spectacular combos", says Woźniak. In the Gamefound comments section, one fan notes the potential for a tournament variant of Go on Board's card battling system in The Witcher: Old World, so it'll be interesting to see how much of the system makes it into the Tekken board game.

Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
You can back the Tekken: The Board Game on Gamefound when the campaign launches. With the pre-campaign having launched mere moments ago, it already has over 800 people following, all of whom will be getting a tasty free gift with their purchase: an Angel Jin Exclusive Character Expansion worth $15. That comes complete with a gorgeous 50mm winged mini, so now's your chance to nab that little gem.

