Get 20% off Dune: War for Arrakis as part of early Memorial Day sales

We’re on the run up to Memorial Day weekend and this deal on Dune: War for Arrakis is something of a perfect storm. Not only will you have extra time to sink into playing a super involved board game thanks to the long weekend but Dune: Part Two was just hit streaming services. Might I recommend enjoying a movie double feature followed by diving into Dune: War for Arrakis?



Thanks to a mix of its fascinating sci-fi setting, tense political drama, and dense world-building, Dune is fertile ground for creating some of the best board games , whether that’s in the form of an RPG or wargame. As a result, Dune has had plenty of board game adaptations over the years, with gems like Dune: Imperium - Uprising among them.

While big box board games like this will always have pretty intimidating price tags, Dune: War for Arrakis has just had its price slashed by 20%, bringing it down from $139.99 to $111.99 . Meaning now is a great time to add it to your basket.



Dune: War for Arrakis | $139.99 $111.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - This is the lowest price we’ve seen Dune: War for Arrakis at, with it having dropped a further $15 from its initial discount. Buy it if:

✅ You love Dune

✅ You’re a fan of strategy board games Don't buy it if:

❌ You like simple board games

❌ You don’t like asymmetrical gameplay Price match:

💲 Asmodee | $139.99

💲 Zatu | $159.57

Should you buy Dune: War for Arrakis?

(Image credit: CMON)

Dune: War for Arrakis is from the creators of War of the Ring and from the publishers of Brass: Birmingham, the number one rated board game on BoardGameGeek. That’s quite the reputation to live up to, but it has a winning combination of engaging gameplay and gorgeously detailed miniatures that delivers on that reputation.

This strategy board game tasks players with joining the side of House Harkonnen or House Atreides in the heated fight for control of Arrakis and its spice. Through the means of action dice and event cards, you drive your troops to take control of the planet and further the exciting storyline. Depending on the House you choose to play as, these troops can be Fremen, Fedaykin, or Sardaukar, and each type of warrior has their own distinct advantages to help deliver you to victory.



If all that sounds up your alley, you should definitely consider taking advantage of this great deal.