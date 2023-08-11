Superhero life begins at 50 in new Image series Midlife

The latest comic from No/One writer Brian Buccellato proves that it's never too late to be a hero. Midlife (Or How to Hero at Fifty!) is a new ongoing series from Image about a middle-aged firefighter who discovers that he has a surprising superpower.

The series, which is drawn by Stefano Simeone, follows 50-year-old firefighter Ruben Kwan. Despite his job, Ruben is terrified of fire and he's spent most of the last 25 years as a pencil-pusher for the LAFD. When his wife falls pregnant, however, Ruben discovers new resources of courage and a surprising new power: he's utterly fireproof.

"I'm super excited to tell this weirdly personal story," said Brian Buccellato. "It's a combination of grounded, humorous, dark, and absurd - featuring a biracial fifty-year-old rookie hero who accepts the challenge of using his newfound powers for good... even if he does have a bad back and creaky knees."

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Buccellato also described the new book as "an opportunity to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, with a protagonist who is half Chinese and half Puerto Rican and drawn from my own life experience as a father starting a new family again at fifty."

Artist Stefano Simeone added, "When Brian first talked to me about his idea for Midlife my son had just been born, so I can relate a lot with this. Ruben is 50 and I'm in my 30s, but I feel older. So now I just need superpowers. I hope people will enjoy this series, it has so much heart and action, I think we all need someone like Ruben to protect us in real life."

Midlife (Or How to Hero at Fifty!) #1 will be published by Image Comics on October 11.

