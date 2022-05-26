Stranger Things recap video sees the Netflix show's stars catch forgetful fans up ahead of season 4

It's been almost three years since we've had a new installment of Stranger Things, so it's hardly surprising that many fans will need a refresher before diving into the first episode of season 4. Fortunately, Netflix has got us all covered.

Ahead of Vol 1's release on Friday, May 27, the streaming service unveiled a video that sees the likes of Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and David Harbour recap seasons 1, 2 and 3 in just over 8 minutes.

"We thought it would be helpful," Sink, who plays Max Mayfield begins, before Jim Hopper actor Harbour starts recalling what happened in the sci-fi show's original chapter. Check it out below...

Set six months after the events of season 3, which ended with Hopper being thrown in a Russian prison and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) leaving Hawkins with Will (Noah Schnapp) and his family, Stranger Things season 4 sees the gang brought back together by "a new and horrifying supernatural threat." Before long, they stumble across "a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Every major cast member is back, from those mentioned above to Finn Wolfhard (as Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington).

The new chapter is set to welcome a ton of new faces, too, as Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Đuričko, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and horror legend Robert Englund all join the cast.

Stranger Things season 4 – Vol 1 is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, before the second half is released on July 1. While we wait, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows and bulk out your to-watch list.