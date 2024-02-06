One Stranger Things star thinks the show would be "much better" if the main cast could be killed off: "We’re all too safe"

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo – who plays Dustin on the long-running Netflix series – believes the show should kill off more characters.

"It might sound messed up but we should kill more people," Matarazzo said at MEGACON Orlando (via CBR). "This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe."

All eyes, then, on Stranger Things season 5 to see if co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer make good on Matarazzo’s feedback.

The final season is sure to be fraught with peril, and the Netflix series has already proved it has the stomach for a heartbreaking kill with Eddie Munson biting the dust in the fourth season.

Sadie Sink’s Max, too, could very well be on the way out – or, at the very least, seriously injured – given the events of the season 4 finale which saw her ‘die’ but brought back to life.

Or you could look at it another way: Matarazzo knows what’s coming and thinks Stranger Things season 5 doesn’t go far enough – or, in Max’s case, pulled back on the tragedy.

Whatever happens next, things are sure to be dire for those in Hawkins. Big Bad Vecna is on a collision course with the beloved cast of characters in the Upside Down.

The previous season ended with a portent of doom: the skies darken over the town, fragments of the Upside Down fall onto the ground, and flowers start decaying.

Stranger Things season 5 is currently filming. For more, check out the best shows on Netflix and the best anime on Netflix.