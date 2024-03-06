Steam's new Metroidvania sale is a bit weird, but I've found 15 great games on sale for as little as $2

If you're in the mood for a brand-new Metroidvania, then Steam might have you covered with its latest sale event.

Steam is currently hosting an event called Metroidvania Fusion that, you guessed it, is full of Metroidvanias. What's weird about this event is that it's not hosted by Steam but instead by a third party. What this means is that only some of the games featured are on sale, while the rest are just included for visibility.

That being said, there are still tons of games that are worth your time and attention, especially if you're a fan of games like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, or Ori and the Blind Forest. There are even some games up for grabs for less than $2.

First up, we've got Yoku's Island Express , which will have players taking on the role of a pint-sized postman and using a blend of pinball mechanics, platforming, and open-world exploration. The tropical adventure will have you unlocking the secrets of Mokumana Island, helping the locals, awakening ancient deities, and more.

Next up, we've got Blasphemous a "brutal" action-platformer with hack-and-slash combat. Set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia, players will explore, upgrade their abilities, perform savage executions, take on hordes of enemies, and go on a quest of eternal damnation - which is quite the contrast to playing as a little postman.

After this, there's the adorable Haiku, the Robot. In this Metroidvania, you'll take on the role of Haiku and explore the land of Arcadia. Here, you'll fight fierce machines, befriend quirky robots, and try and find answers to the mysterious world you've found yourself in. Interestingly, this dev's next game is an idle Stardew Valley-like that's not as distracting as it sounds.

Following this, we've got Minoria - an action-platformer that takes place during the fourth Witch War. This game features a powerful fantasy storyline that's inspired by medieval Europe, a unique art style that features hand-painted 2D art and cel-shading, both offensive and defensive combat options, and a leveling system that players can adjust to their desired difficulty.

Now, we've got Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, which brings everyone's favorite hair-whipping genie to Sequin Land, where she'll have to team up with pirate Risky Boots (who doesn't sound all that trustworthy) to save the world from a curse. Oh, she's also lost her magic in this game making things even more difficult.

The remaining 10 games that look promising in the event include: