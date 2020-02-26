Square Enix plans to make its new games available for both current and next-gen consoles

Square Enix has shared its plans to make all of its upcoming new games compatible for both current and next-gen consoles.

In an outline of financial results held on February 5, 2020, president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda responded to a question relating to the development of new titles for current and next-generation game consoles going forward.

Matsuda said, "The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."

The Xbox Series X and PS5 are both currently slated for a release in holiday 2020. The Xbox Series X backwards compatibility is set to continue to enable players to tuck into Xbox One games on the new hardware. Happily it doesn't just stop at Xbox One games, though.

In a recent post on Xbox Wire from head of Xbox's Phil Spencer , we got confirmation that the Xbox Series X will give you the ability to play four generations of Xbox games, with compatibility for Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, along with the next-gen.

Similarly, the PS5 is set to include backwards compatibility for PS4 games, so you'll still be able to play current-gen titles if you invest in Sony's next-gen machine. So far there haven't been too many confirmed exclusive games for either next-gen console, with the exception of the next-gen "looter-slasher" Godfall, which has been confirmed for PS5 and PC.

With plenty of exciting Square Enix games on the horizon such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers, and Outriders, it's great to see the studio plans to make its upcoming titles compatible on as many consoles as possible.

