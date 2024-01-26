Spawn #350 promises a "story 32 years in the making" with a new costume, a new artist, and a new ruler of Hell

Todd McFarlane's Spawn reaches its landmark 350th issue in February and Image is promising big changes ahead for the record-breaking comic.

The new issue sees the arrival of a new series artist in the form of Gunslinger Spawn penciller Brett Booth. He's taking over from Carlo Barberi who has been with the series since 2020's Spawn #310. Perhaps because of that, the hellspawn will be getting a brand new costume.

More significantly, however, it seems that a new ruler will be seizing control of the Seat of Hell, which has sat empty since Spawn killed Malebolgia in the comic's 100th issue, way back in 2000.

The 40-page issue comes in a choice of six different covers and we've got them all in the gallery below.

From left to right we have covers by Puppeteer Lee, Todd McFarlane, Ryan Stegman, Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion, and a second cover by McFarlane. What's more, some of these will be signed by the legendary writer/artist. Comic retailers who order 25 copies or more of Spawn #350 by its FOC deadline of January 29 will receive one copy of the signed McFarlane variant, which will arrive on March 7 (TBC) after the issue has been published in February.

Here's are some unlettered interiors from the new issue, followed by the publisher's synopsis.

"In Spawn #350, The Throne of Hell has sat vacant and empty since issue #100. After the death of Malebolgia at the hands of Al Simmons, no one has proven themselves worthy enough to claim the power of the Throne for themselves… until now. The story 32 years in the making is finally here. Who takes the Throne? Who becomes the supreme ruler of Hell?"

In other Spawn news, Todd McFarlane recently declared that 2024 is a "make or break" year for the long hoped for new movie adaptation of the series.

Spawn #350 is published by Image Comics on February 21.

Spawn is, without doubt, one of the best non-Marvel or DC comic book superheroes.